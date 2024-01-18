Investors Purchase High Volume of Western Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 24,178 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 96% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,341 call options.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,396,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Digital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,365,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 47.5% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.