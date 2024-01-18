iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.15

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 10271285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.