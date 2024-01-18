iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 318,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 106,868 shares.The stock last traded at $59.67 and had previously closed at $60.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

