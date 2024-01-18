iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.27

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.27 and last traded at $84.92, with a volume of 6457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.92.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Twilio stock can’t do anything wrong; more gains imminent
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.