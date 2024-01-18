iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.27

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.27 and last traded at $84.92, with a volume of 6457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.92.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 120,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 94,740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 82,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,928,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

