iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $230,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $314,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

