iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Stock Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.17

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.17 and traded as low as C$16.02. iShares Gold Bullion ETF shares last traded at C$16.07, with a volume of 20,057 shares changing hands.

iShares Gold Bullion ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.72.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.