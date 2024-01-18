iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 67.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,305,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 98.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 772,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 383,599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBHD opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

