iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,377,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,996,000 after purchasing an additional 164,098 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2,139.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 267,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,213 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 192,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.