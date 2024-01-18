iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.75

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.75 and last traded at $91.45, with a volume of 49833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.38.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

