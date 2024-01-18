iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $988,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $119.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

