iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.87

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.87 and last traded at $123.44, with a volume of 118430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 826,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,493,000 after purchasing an additional 103,726 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

