J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $194.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $194.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $191.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

