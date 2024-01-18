J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $151.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $157.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

