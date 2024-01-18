Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112,770 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

