Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $7.50.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
