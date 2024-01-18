James George Chopas Sells 864 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James George Chopas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, October 23rd, James George Chopas sold 132 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,077.28.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Mizuho began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.