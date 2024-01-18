Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JSMD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,692 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,982,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,752,000.

JSMD opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.88. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $67.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

