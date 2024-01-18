Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JPRRF opened at $3,900.00 on Thursday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3,900.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,900.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,900.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,900.00.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Prime Realty Investment
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.