JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised JD.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.79.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.60. JD.com has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

