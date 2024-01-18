JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.71

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 3700805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

Get JD.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 528,663 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 657,500 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 379,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.