Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 5th

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Jeffersonville Bancorp stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

