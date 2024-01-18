Jennison Associates LLC Has $19.61 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,883 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,729,000 after acquiring an additional 664,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

