Jennison Associates LLC Has $19.91 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,616 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Centene worth $19,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $79.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.