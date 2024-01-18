Jennison Associates LLC Sells 219,945 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 219,945 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Etsy worth $26,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.85.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

