Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,792 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $29,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

XEL stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

