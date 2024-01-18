JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

