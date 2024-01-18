Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Issues Earnings Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a PE ratio of -546.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCTCF. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the first quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 12.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 117.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.