JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,500 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 708,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,655.0 days.

OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. JFE has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFE will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

