John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,389,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of John Bean Technologies worth $32,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $90.18 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBT. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

