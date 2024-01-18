Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 114,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 521,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.43 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

