Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.43 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $386.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.28.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

