Jon Christianson Sells 2,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 70,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 1st, Jon Christianson sold 341 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $18,591.32.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $121,540.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $240,440.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $64.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.11 million. Analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Palomar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

