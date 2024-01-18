Jonathan Corr Sells 1,508 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,647.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Corr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Jonathan Corr sold 7,260 shares of Paycor HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $148,321.80.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 0.5 %

PYCR stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PYCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycor HCM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 55.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.