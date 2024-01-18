Jonathan Rosset Buys 20,000 Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset bought 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Jonathan Rosset bought 12,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,375.00.

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.06 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.05. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.97.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

