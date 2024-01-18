JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMEE. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,801,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,502 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,211,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

