JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.69

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 1094928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 136,875 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,347,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

