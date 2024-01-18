JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.69

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 1094928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
