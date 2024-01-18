K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,339,000 after buying an additional 2,293,824 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the second quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.