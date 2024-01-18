Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KALU. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $965.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.25%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

