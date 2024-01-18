Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,356,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $219,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $102,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $101,900.00.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.35. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.