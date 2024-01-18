KB Home (NYSE:KBH) vs. The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Head-To-Head Analysis

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Berkeley Group and KB Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A KB Home 9.21% 15.63% 9.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Berkeley Group and KB Home, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 0 0 0 0 N/A KB Home 1 6 5 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

KB Home has a consensus price target of $57.54, indicating a potential downside of 4.16%. Given KB Home’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KB Home is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

This table compares The Berkeley Group and KB Home’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A $2.62 19.75 KB Home $6.41 billion 0.74 $590.18 million $7.04 8.53

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group. KB Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Berkeley Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of The Berkeley Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of KB Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. KB Home pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. The Berkeley Group pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KB Home pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KB Home has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

KB Home beats The Berkeley Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.