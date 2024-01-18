Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $4,257,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,931,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,408,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $54.51 on Thursday. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

