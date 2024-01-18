Kendall Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 24,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VT stock opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $103.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.