KeyCorp Comments on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock forecasts that the aerospace company will earn ($3.87) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spirit AeroSystems’ current full-year earnings is ($3.34) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

SPR opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $38.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,680,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after buying an additional 2,182,434 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,186,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

