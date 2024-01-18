KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.24.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $225.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.58 and its 200 day moving average is $172.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,012 shares of company stock worth $29,662,512. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

