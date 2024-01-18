Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Update

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 566,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

Shares of Kikkoman stock opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36. Kikkoman has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Get Kikkoman alerts:

Kikkoman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.