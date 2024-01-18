Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Update

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 566,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kikkoman Stock Performance
Shares of Kikkoman stock opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36. Kikkoman has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $61.26.
Kikkoman Company Profile
