Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,410,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 23,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.21%.

About Kimco Realty

Get Free Report

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

