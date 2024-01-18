Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.69

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KCGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 271962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $684.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.13.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

