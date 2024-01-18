Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.69

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 271962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $684.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.13.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
