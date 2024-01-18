KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on February 8th

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 63.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

