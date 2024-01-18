Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.42% of Kontoor Brands worth $35,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $92,290,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 55.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 110.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KTB opened at $57.36 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile



Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.



