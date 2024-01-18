Kure Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $151.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average of $138.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $157.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,336,883. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

