Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $109.99 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

